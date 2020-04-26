The film of the game, ‘Uncharted’, with Tom Holland, has got the production down

Sony has decided to discontinue the pre-production of the film “Uncharted,” based on the PlayStation game of the same name. The film would have its shooting started in April, and in Berlin, Germany, but the pandemic of the new coronavirus has changed in the plans.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, which is responsible for the direction of the “Venon”), the film will have an ensemble cast composed by Tom Holland (who will of Nathan Drake, the protagonist of four video games for the Sony) and Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Share Her, and the Story is There.

There is as yet no new date for the start of the set, so that such a decision should have an impact on “when ” White” is coming out, but there is still no new information about the new release.