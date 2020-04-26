The film Temperature is the Maximum for this Sunday (16/02/2020), in the post – Portal to Canaan

What is the movie going to go on today, Sunday (16), which is the highest Temperature on the Globe? Sunday is the day when the movie will be in the living room, the bedroom, in the kitchen of thousands of brazilians to bring together family and friends to watch a movie in the World.

The Maximum Temperature at which it is going to air on the afternoon of the Sunday in the Globe, usually before football matches, and the Sunday News. When you don’t have the game football comes before it in the Quick News and giving a boost to fans of the films that will be shown in the evenings as well as Sunday.

The session is from January 3, 1989, the first to show movies in the action, but with the passing of the years, it has started to show movies that are more ‘familiar’.

On Sunday the 16th of February, and the world has two film in the Percy Jackson and the Sea of Monsters. The cast of characters you have, Jake Abel, Alexandra Daddario, Brandon T Jackson, Logan Lerman, Douglas Smith, Stanley Tucci and directed by Thor Freudenthal. With an american nationality.

Check out the synopsis of the film

Percy Jackson and his friends Annabeth, and Grover lead a normal life at Camp Half-Blood, while Percy’s missing father, Poseidon, who has kept in touch. One day, when the place is attacked by a monster sent by Luke, who manages to break through the magical protection of the camp. The place is in danger, Percy and friends set off on an adventure in search of the velocino de ouro, a mystical object that can bring to the magic tree responsible for the protection of the camp. What they didn’t expect was that the two of them would be back to the same object, since you want to bring to life the mighty Cronos, defeated by Zeus, Poseidon, and Hades thousands of years ago in the back.