The filming of the WandaVision is completed

We had the party!

One of a series of the most-anticipated Disney is WandaVisionthe series of comic books, promises to explore the strangeness of the Universe Film finally, to transform Taiwan into a powerful Scarlet Witchthat brings the return of the View. The number will go up after the events of the Upcoming Deadline and you’ll have a direct connection with the Dr. Strange: when I first Saw it in the Crazyin that Elizabeth Olsen it’s been confirmed as a cast member. Right now, the audio recordings of the series have come to an end.

Learn more about the WandaVision: – Tom Holland wants Spider-Man to appear in the WandaVision – Wandavision will be a series of insane, ” says Paul Bettany – Hulkling is in the WandaVision, ” says the web site

The photo was posted by the producer Taylor Grabowsky, shows a big party at Skyline Park, at a party venue in Atlanta, which has mini-golf at the games of the circus, slides, drinks and lots of food. In the middle of the picture, we can see that the main characters of the series, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany along with the rest of the cast and crew of the series

WandaVision the mixture of the style of a sitcom classic, with the Cinematographic Universe of Marvel, where Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) – two people superpoderosos living the suburban life the perfect start to suspect that all is not as it seems.

WandaVision it will only be displayed in the December, in the year 2020.

Also, check out: