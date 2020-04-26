The former Friends, Jennifer Aniston appears without pants on the cover of a magazine, see

Jennifer Aniston impressed the audience and critics for her performance as the host of the TV series of the Morning Show, which debuted on the Apple TV in 2019. But for many fans, she will forever be Rachel from Friends.
The 51-year-old Jennifer Aniston is very bold and posed for a creative photo shown on the cover of Interview magazine.
With the release of the special edition, with a photo and a chat, intimate conversation with Jennifer Aniston, was launched on the same day as the anniversary of the show. In the picture, Jennifer Aniston appears without pants, by using a leather jacket and high heel boots are produced of Celine, along with the underwear of the Alaia. In this installment of the Interview, Aniston talks with Sandra Bullock about the withdrawals of whisky, stereotypes in Hollywood and her performance in the series, Morning’s Show. Selena Gomez is superfã Friends, but before all the world; and here’s why
