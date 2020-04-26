The frames of Britney Spears will be shown at the art gallery of France,

Out of the stages from 2019, Birtney Spears is now going to join in a different kind of art. The united states has always used painting as a form of therapy, and the result of this practice, it will be on display in the gallery at the Fraça. The premiere will be this coming Saturday (18/01/2020).

The announcement was made by the networks to the Gallery in Sympa, which is located in Figeac, a city in the south-west of France. The name of the show is, Sometimes You Just Gotta Play, Sometimes You Just Have to Play with, in a free translation). You still have not disclosed how many of the works will be on show as well.

“We are excited to announce the first solo exhibition of Britney Spears in an art gallery, conteporânea,” he tells the post.

The name of the exhibition is a reference to a video posted by the singer in the fall of 2017, when he painted the picture of a colorful flower, which has been published by the Gallery in Sympa.