The girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio is going to the party is a post-Golden globes after escracho presenter on the actor, and the younger women – Monetary

The model is argentina, Camila Morrone on his arrival at the party’s post-Golden globes In 2020 (Picture: Getty Images)

The girlfriend of argentina’s 22-year-old actor Leonardo DiCaprio appeared on the party’s post-Golden Globe awards, after the actor has to be the million dollar ghost by the host of the show, the comedian Ricky Gervais, for his many relationships with younger women. Camila Morrone is in a relationship with DiCaprio since the end of the year 2017.

The model was not present at the awards ceremony of the Golden Globe awards in which the partner was nominated in the Best Actor category for his work on ‘once upon A Time in a… Hollywood’ (by 2019) – being killed by Taron Egerton, a protagonist of the ‘Rocketman’ (by 2019). However, Morrone went to the party organized by the magazine InStyle.

The producer of once upon A Time in the… in Hollywood (2019, Shannon McIntosh, on the side of the girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio, the model Camila Morrone in the party’s post-Golden Globe awards by 2020, with the trophy won by the film (Picture: Getty Images)

Morrone and DiCaprio were not photographed together, even though she was posado on the red carpet at the event and in the company of the producer of the movie by Quentin Tarantino, the executive, Shannon McIntosh.

The joke Gervais-directed to the DiCaprio: “it Was A Once in a… Hollywood’s’ it’s got close to three hours. Leonardo DiCaprio was at the launch and in the end, his girlfriend was already too old for it.”

The reaction of Leonardo DiCaprio, after the fun of Ricky Gervais at the Golden globes In 2020 (Photo: Playback)

The cameras, the awards showed the reaction to DiCaprio’s smiling, with one hand on her mouth. Then Gervais went on to cite the Prince Andrew, son of Queen Eliabeth 2nd, accused of involvement in a scheme to abuse of minors in the United States.

“So, Prince Andrew had said, ‘hey, Leo, man, you’ve got almost 50 years ago, son,” concluded the player, in the midst of the laughter nerve of the audience and some applause – watch this video, the joke, by showing the reaction of DiCaprio, at the end of the text.

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone (Picture: Getty Images)

DiCaprio already has dated models such as Toni Garrn (27 years old) and Gisele Bundchen (39 years old) and Rihanna (31 years old). Watch the video of the joke and the reaction of the player:

