The guest room in Case you have a TV in plasma, single and bunk beds, a queen size bed, – one Who

Kylie Jenner shows bedroom of his parents ‘ house (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

The newest and billion dollar family Kardashian/Jenner, Kylie Jenner, the 22-year-old has returned to show off his wealth by posting a video in which he made a tour of the guest room of his parents ‘ house.

The registration of the business, and the model has shown that, in the room of his parents ‘ house in Los Angeles, California, usa, consists of three berths with a queen-size bed and a plasma TV for every six guests who receive in-house (see the video below).

“This is the best room in the house. Each one has its own televisãozinha”, joked about it, it is yet to receive the guests and for the account of the pandemic of the new coronavirus, and you are alone with your daughter Stormithe 2-year old, her only child with ex-rap artist Travis Scott.

