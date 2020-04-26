The Little Mermaid: the Fans are confused for Halle Berry, and Halle Bailey, after the announcement of who will be There

This past Wednesday (3), Disney has finally revealed the who will perform in the First live-action movie of the “The Little Mermaid”. The one chosen was a Summer Bailey19-year-old lead singer of the duo R&B Chloe x Summer. It’s just that the announcement has generated a confusion of fun among the people. Many of you read that the actress chosen was Halle Berry and they were confused as to how the Storm in the “X-Men”, would you suddenly turn into the magical world of Disney.

when I was reading about the actress who would interpret the little mermaid, I don’t think ‘halle berry’, and I thought that you were going to make a sequel, 30 years later, where the lady in the little mermaid, I was not repentant, and wanting to fish tail in the back — Esdruxu.small parasitic (@alicebiruta) July 4, 2019

my only outrage in this case, the First is that I thought it was HALLE BERRY, and even though she had that 50 years ago, I thought it would be a top — mell (the royal official) ✨ (@mellrealoficial) July 4, 2019

I just spent 5 minutes reading and re-reading that tweet and thinking, gentr, but halle berry didn’t have that face to the non-q q be rolled to figure out the q and eh halle BAILEY https://t.co/x3IoKUlQak La Loba (@GiovannaaTati) July 4, 2019

Just a comment here about the movie, the little mermaid, every time I read the name of the actress Summer Bailey is on the minja head, I’ll talk to Halle Berry. Hi, I saw you for the first time, I thought to myself, okay this is, well, adult empowered at the age of 50, Disney knows what is doing! I would have played it pic.twitter.com/pOcrE2vEnP — 𝕁𝕦𝕟𝕥𝕒𝕛𝕠 (@jknnis) July 4, 2019

When I read, “the summer he will be the First” I was like, “huh???? But There is a 16-years old, she is already a senior, that’s strange” and then I read it again, and I realized that I was confusing it with Halle Berry — lady stoneheart (@andy_pwp) July 4, 2019

But for a lot of fans, the explanation for this confusion, is full of memes that came directly from the Father. She has published on Twitter a message of congratulations to the new First, in which he emphasized the name, “the Hall,” it is all over. “If you are in need of a reminder… The ‘Center’ crashes into. Thank you for such an amazing opportunity. We can’t wait to see you in action!!!”.

He responded to a comment about how she was thrilled to have the same name as the actress is well-known for the characters of Storm and catwoman. “It means the world to me…. Happy to break down that name for you…. I love you so much!”.



