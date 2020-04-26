‘The Magic, The Seduction’: a Drama with Sandra Bullock, and Nicole Kidman is going to win the series that is derived!

According to the Andthe beloved drama ‘The Magic, The Seduction’ you will gain a whole new chapter!

The HBO’s Max it is developing the episodes, the pilots of the three new original series, including the The ‘Rules of Magic’that will serve as a prequel to the full-length feature film in 1998, and is based on the book of the same name by Alice Hoffman.

The story is set in New York city in the late 1960’s, revolving around the troubled siblings – Franny, Jet, and Vincent Owens who have to deal with the “abnormality” that has cut off from the rest of the world. In the meantime, they will discover that they are descended from a line of witches. Franny and the Jet will eventually become a revered and feared the aunts of the ‘The Magic, The Seduction’while her brother left her a legacy in unexpected ways.

Melissa Rosenberg it is responsible for both the script and executive producing. She is also the creator of the series.

The film has been produced by the Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidmanbeing controlled by the Griffin, The. Although we have not made a success at the time of the transaction (taking a little more of that 68 million u.s. dollars with a budget of An estimated 75 millionin addition to negative reviews), the production has turned into a beloved classic, from the public, he was honoured in a number of other feature films.

Dana Baratta it also will supervise the script. The first season is supposed to be the ten-episode.

The ‘Rules of Magic’ it still doesn’t have a premiere date.