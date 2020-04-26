The mansion, where Sandra Bullock lived in it is for rent for us$ 90 million per month in – House, for Vogue

+



Just Imagine taking a bath in the same tub, it’s Sandra Bullock. This is the same. To ecedora Oscar has lived for the past 20 years in the Hollywood Hills is available for rent for an amount of US$ 22 million per month (approximately R$ 90 million).

With its modern style, the house is located just above the Sunset Strip, and famous celebrities, Chateau Marmont. Lots of skylights ensure natural lighting and the detail in the marble and design elements to striking, are the high point of the property. Built in 1942, at the old home and occupies approximately 300 m2, with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an office.

The hotel has a very impressive marble flooring with geometric patterns, with a skylight that floods the space with natural light. In the living room, and a lot of marble as well, including an open log fire . On top of that, a rocking chair, retro hanging down from the ceiling.

The kitchen is also ipressiona, with its high ceilings, glass and marble, and stands in contrast with drawers, black, with handles and details in brass. The master suite is pure luxury: in the bathroom, with a bath surrounded by marble, with black-and-white, with a large walk-in closet with plenty of space and a view of the sea. In one of the bedrooms there is a spiral staircase that leads up to the roof terrace.

