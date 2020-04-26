The new film in the Series, with Chris Hemsworth, Thor, is based on the comic book; here’s what to expect

Redemption is an action movie with layers of drama, as well as interesting. That is different from the original, which is set in the American South, the film takes place in the country.

The other interesting change is in the gender of the character should be redeemed. In the COMIC, the main character, Chris Hemsworth will need to save a little girl, but in the film adaptation of the mission involves the rescue of a young boy.

In the film of the Series, Tyler Rake, is the main protagonist of the story, dealing with the traumas of the past, while fighting to rescue a young boy. The mercenary had lost his only son, and the experience of being on the side of one of the young men again, which causes him to remember what he missed.

“The innocence and purity of this young boy reminds him that there are many more things to do on Earth before I die,” said the actor, Chris Hemsworth to the website USA Today.

