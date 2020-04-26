The petition, which asks for the resignation of Amber Heard on the Tempest 2 and get even more power

In the past week, a u-turn in the controversial case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard took to the internet.
Since the divorce in 2016), Amber Heard accusing his Wife of having it physically hurt during a violent discussion.
The actress has filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband, with the addition of more than 300 pages, in addition to the photos of her where she is wounded after he was allegedly assaulted. Wife has been suffering from the consequences of such accusations, since he is even losing his role as Jack Sparrow in the franchise-Pirates of the Caribbean. However, the Daily Mail had leaked out in the last end of the week, the audio of a conversation between a couple where She admitted to assaulting Wife at the time. Aquaman: the Studio is a tribute to Amber Heard, and is then slaughtered by the fans
This revelation has caused an uproar on the internet, and now She is being harshly criticized for what has happened. The situation has taken such proportions, that a petition has been created on the site change.org calling for the dismissal of the actress in Aquaman 2. Up in the air for less than a week, the petition has now reached an incredible brand-160-thousand signatures, showing just how dissatisfied the public is with the attitude of the Gemini. Amber Heard has lived Purely in the first movie, the Tempest, and even then, he had to return for the sequel.
