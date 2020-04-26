The pregnant woman, Sophie Turner displays a trend on the tour with Joe Jonas, Who

+



Sophie Turner leaves a few extra pounds to appear on tour with Joe Jonas (Photo: Grosby)

The actress, Sophie Turner, the 23-year-old has left in the belly of the first child to appear for a walk with her husband, Joe, Jonas, is 30, in Los Angeles, california, at the end of the week. She was well-known as Sansa Stark in Game of Throneshad a pregnancy, which is revealed in the month of February.

Joe and Sophie were married in a surprise Las Vegas in may of 2019 at the latest, and surrounded by friends, with a second ceremony a month later in France, only for themselves and their families.

The press office of the musician and the actress have refused to comment on the pregnancy, and the privacy of the users. Information such as the time of pregnancy and the sex of the baby has not yet been revealed.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner walking in Los Angeles (Photo: Grosby)

