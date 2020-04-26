The secret is in the body of a Jennifer Lopez – Fitness & Nutrition

Just like us, you probably couldn’t see it, or at least hear about it, in the performance of Jennifer Lopez and Video in the last one The Super Bowl. Not-so-little repair on the body is flawless J. Lo. In between his tour this past summer to participate as a member of the jury in the program The World of Dance and, her critically acclaimed role in the movie The HustlersJennifer Lopez has been able to maintain practically the same as it was at the time in which it released the single Jenny From the Block(2002).

First, it should be remembered that the J. Lo the practice the year the physical shape, strong and regular, in addition to following a diet, perfectsatisfies your desires to casual, with in moderation. In his power, the singer-actress and always gives priority to fresh, organic food, avoiding processed, of course. The a personal trainer, Tracy Andersonrevealed the magazine’s People some of the details of the arrangements on the album, choosing always the food is of high nutritional value, Many consume protein coming from eggs, meat, white or red from time to time), and fish, not forgetting a handful of nuts that you eat on a daily basis, which provides your diet with the healthy fats for that you need to. But it doesn’t stop here: J. Lo’s drink a minimum of seven glasses of water per day, dropping to the caffeine or the alcohol.

Willis is also does not relieve the carbohydratessuch as brown rice, quinoa, and oats. Even though you are following a regime rich in fresh fruits and vegetables, she avoids it for the corn or carrots because they contain more sugar.

Hardship on the part of J. Lo’s realized early on the importance of the the balance: in an interview with the magazine People revealed that no no longer wants to eat what you feel like at times, but it does so at a moderate level, being the greatest of the temptations of ice cream, or cookies.

In the same interview, the singer also described what to eat during the course of any day by: the morningthe shake that you mentioned, which is a scoop of protein powder, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, Greek yogurt, cinnamon, honey, ice cubes, and a little bit of fresh lime juice. Also, choose now and again through it, with red berries, and a decaf.

The during lunch timea salad full of vegetables, such as kale, collard greens, pumpkin seeds, shallots, all seasoned with olive oil and a dash of freshly squeezed lemon juice. Another one of their salads, my favorite has got the salmon, bell peppers, curgetes, and broccoli and seasoned with a vinaigrette. In between meals, choose a snack of fresh fruit and vegetables.

The dinner, Many have mentioned that one of his favourite meals consisting of meat, cleaned of fat (such as beef, pork, or chicken) accompanied with brown rice, sweet potatoes, or quinoa.