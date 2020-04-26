The truth of the novel, the secret of Keanu Reeves and Angelina Jolie

A representative for the Actor has insisted that there was no reality in the rumors about Angelina Jolie and Keanu Reeves to form a double bed. In fact, prior to the time the matter was published, the representative has provided this information to the Star.

“The story is totally incorrect and has no basis in any reality. In this event, it never happened. Once again, you fabricate and make up lies for you to increase your revenue with a win on purely economic”, said the representative of the Actor.

A representative for Jolie’s reported in the media over and over again that your focus is on your children, and your career, not dating. The actress has, in fact, it is one of the stars of The Eternal, one of the next movies in the Marvel universe.

Keanu Reeves is notoriously private about his personal life. However, since the early days of the rumors of an engagement with Angelina Jolie, it took the publicly for a relationship with an artist Alexandra Grant, ” the 46-year-old, and the two remained together up until that point.