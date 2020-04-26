The truth of the novel, the secret of Keanu Reeves and Angelina Jolie

The rumors of dating that are popular in the world. However, in spite of the repetitive, whenever they appear, they are amazing.
In the middle of last year, came news stories speculating that Keanu Reeves and Angelina Jolie were dating. The actors at the time, they were quick to respond.
Really, there seemed to be rumors about He and Jolie, after the tabloid the Star has released a story that complete the 44-year-old has made Jolie feel more motivated to find love again. An inside source told the Star that Jolie was keeping an eye on the Actor and on a date, and they supposedly realized they had a mutual friend. “On the anniversary of it seemed to be a turning point and it is the right time to start a friendship,” the source said, in the past year. “She’s not so keen on a person, that you met in the Mall [Pitt] for the first time.” The source continued: “Keanu is very close to his mother, and to visit all the time. So it was that he met up with Angelina. They found out that they had a lot in common, and that certainly was the message.” John Wick, or the Neo? Revealed, the character is more powerful than Keanu Reeves
A representative for the Actor has insisted that there was no reality in the rumors about Angelina Jolie and Keanu Reeves to form a double bed. In fact, prior to the time the matter was published, the representative has provided this information to the Star. “The story is totally incorrect and has no basis in any reality. In this event, it never happened. Once again, you fabricate and make up lies for you to increase your revenue with a win on purely economic”, said the representative of the Actor. A representative for Jolie’s reported in the media over and over again that your focus is on your children, and your career, not dating. The actress has, in fact, it is one of the stars of The Eternal, one of the next movies in the Marvel universe. Keanu Reeves is notoriously private about his personal life. However, since the early days of the rumors of an engagement with Angelina Jolie, it took the publicly for a relationship with an artist Alexandra Grant, ” the 46-year-old, and the two remained together up until that point.
