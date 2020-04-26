Twenty years later, the journal shows the details of the marriage of$ 1 million from Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Runs on rumors in the international media Brad Pitt and Jennifer Anistonthat they reconciled after a 15-year, and are planning a second wedding. The actors went up to the altar for the first time in the year 2000, the ceremony is seen as one of the largest in the show business. The british newspaper “The Mirror” has revealed the details of the event, which was covidados the famous scheme of the particular security, and a wish that She had promised to make a milk shake of banana is a favorite of Brad’s.
From the beginning of the conversation, they met in 1994 while the actor was dating Gwyneth Paltrow. Five years later, Pitt and Jennifer announced their engagement during a Sting concert. The wedding took place in 2000, in a ceremony of a US$ 1 million). It is said that the security cost of 76 billion pounds in the space at the top of a cliff in Malibu, and was decorated by the 50-thousand-flowers). The idea was to create a ‘zen garden’, with wisteria, and tulips.
In the grand scheme of the security of the air space above the property is limited and the reception was held under the roof of the veranda is white, to avoid unwanted photos. All the guests were required to sign a non-disclosure agreement. Courteney Cox, Ed Norton, Salma Hayek, and Cameron Diaz were among the stars who attended the wedding. A gospel choir of 40 and he sang a song for the Label in 1999 as a gear and the Pitt, and cried to the head. As for the vote, She promised to make a milk shake of banana is a favorite from the star of “once upon a time in… Hollywood. He also had a firework display for 13 minutes.
On that day, She wore a dress made of satin and silk, in white, of Lawrence, the State, while Pitt wore a black tuxedo jacket from Heidi Slimane, fashion designer, who is now at Céline.
Four years later, the couple filed for a divorce, with a rumor that Pitt was in love with Angelina Jolie.