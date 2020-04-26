Vogue Eyewear creates a collection of the irreverent, with Millie Bobby Brown

Millie is a influencer, activist and actress the winner of the prize, which represents the Generation of Z, and includes literally everything that’s in the Vogue Eyewear it means.

Awe-inspiring, inclusive, and in the real world, his spirit only interprets the latest trends with a confidence that is out of the ordinary, and inviting all women to create their unique vision of life.

In addition to this, the young celebrity has been included in the one hundred most influential people of Time magazine, which not only serves as one of the stars of pop culture’s most famous landmarks in the world, but it also has the power to be reckoned with in the world of fashion. Love the big brands because of its style espontâneo and it’s very personal relationship to fashion, as well as the photos of the Millie’s are 100% real.

And if you need to see it to believe it, Millie is proof that you have what you need to transform your talent in the piece is a must have that will bring life to your very own Capsule Collection, created in collaboration with Vogue Eyewear.

The check eclectic glasses of the sun, and the graduates of the modern, defined by their unique ability to Millie and to interact with a diverse audience, frames the figures all-purpose women’s today with an expressive style.

These glasses they have been designed to fit any way of life, from the pastel-coloured, female, metal, elegant, vintage, one of the following options for bold and outlined shapes of the lens system, by using the material of premium quality and style, daring. Looks unique, created by Millie Bobby Brown, are sure to rock.

“I am very pleased with the cooperation with Vogue eyewearit is my first collaboration with a brand glasses. The trademark men’s Vogue Eyewear it’s fun and goes with the trend of fashion, it is a match that is perfect. This the collection it was made for a girl, regardless of the trends, and is intended to be affordable,” said Millie Bobby Brown.

