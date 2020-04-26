Warning: be aware that when you click on the link of the name of Maisie Williams Was Eilish, Sam Smith and Dua Lipa

Maisie Williams, Was Eilish, Nicki Minaj, Sam Smith and Dua Lipa you are on the list of the names of the most dangerous to search for on the internet in the last few months. The information was released by the anti-virus McAfee.

The company, which each year shows off its report with terms that best lead to dangerous web pages, is aware of the internet, so be careful when clicking on links that contain the names of the artists.

By 2019, the celebrity champion in the category, the link with the virus is Caroline Flack, host of the british Love On The Island. The actress is Maisie Williams, the author of the character of Arya Stark in the series Game Of Thrones for HBO, it was on the second one. And closing out the podium for the presenter on the british James Cordenthe program The Late Late Show and in the famous framework Carpool Karaoke. See the full list below.

Raj Samanithe chief scientist of the McAfeestated that it is the desire of the people to keep up to date with the latest news on pop culture, and celebrities is, they click on on suspicious links anytime, and on any device. “Often, the consumer puts the speed and convenience ahead of security,” he said.

He went on to say that it is not surprising Caroline Flack lead the rankings as she has grown up with one of the presenters the most sought-after TV, after about a year with a lot of headlines on your program.

According to Samani, there are a lot of links on the internet with the names of the artists that can infect the device and steal data. “Internet users need to make sure that you are navigating in the digital content that is safe and secure from threats,” she adds.

Top-10 – Celebrity-and-Viruses on the Internet

Check out the Top 10 this year, the names of the most dangerous to search for on the internet:

Caroline Flack Maisie Williams James Corden Nicki Minaj Was Eilish Josh Gad Mischa Barton Sam Smith Dua Lipa Liam Hemsworth

By 2018, those who led this report by the company McAfee, it was Kim Kardashian this year, it occupies the 26th position in the ranking.