YouTuber suffer discrimination and reported having been threatened by a driver, the application, in Orlando, Fla. – Monet

+



James Charles, (Photo: Instagram)

The famous star of a YouTube video by James Charles related an incident in which he had recently with a driver for You. On Thursday, the influential fashion and beauty, it has over 16 million followers on his YouTube channel and his profile on Instagram – wrote in social networks that he was verbally harassed and physically threatened by a driver to the application.

James, Charles (Picture: Twitter)

Around 20 years ago, he said that the incident took place in Orlando, Fla., where he was to appear in the Playlist Live, an annual convention for three days for content creators and the stars of the social network. By checking the official web page of the service, James and Charles, wrote on Twitter: “wow! one of the drivers in the orlando area just got the call that my employee and I are the jerks, bitches, and threatened to beat us. get in touch with me as soon as possible.”

A spokesman for Uber, said the People, who is looking into the matter, and that the company has a clear policy of non-discrimination. Under the guidelines of the company that are listed on their site, the drivers and passengers are encouraged to “treat your colleagues, the users of the application in which they would like to be treated: with respect.”

On the support page of the company answered the complaint, James and Charles, tweeting on Thursday: “we Take this very seriously. Please send us a DM with your e-mail address, and phone number so that we can get in touch with you as soon as possible”. “I just got to send it to. Thank you,” she replied to the YouTuber.

James Charles has done a campaign with You when you starred in an ad for the fall of 2017. “@Uber-it’s always the way I get around when it comes to shooting the campaigns, doing photo shoots, and to hang out with my friends. How do you #RideWithPride?”, he’s a sponsored post. On the other, he says that “80% of my life is spent walking around with the one @You”.

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.