After a car accident, questions about the role of ” Kevin Hart in a new Jumanji is cleared up

Kevin Hart has suffered a serious car accident on Sunday, the 1 of. At the moment, he is recovering from having broken three ribs. The player can take several months to be complete.
Even so, a lot of fans were concerned about the involvement of Kevin Hart on Jumanji: the Next Phase of the new long franchise. The situation, however, is unclear.
Recommended content:
The actor in the Marvel comics, it replaces the star of the Fast and the Furious
As pointed out by the portal TMZ, the recording of the sequel ended up also in may. Thus, the player will be in the long. The only job of an actor is the role that is the film My Own Worst Enemy. A comedy drama about a secret service agent, is in pre-production. There is still no information on whether Kevin Hart and will be as long or whether the production will wait for the recovery of the city. “On Jumanji: the Next Stage, the crowd is in the back, but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji, to rescue one of their friends, they discover that nothing is as they expected it to be. Players must explore areas of the unknown and the unexplored, ranging from the arid desert to the snow-capped mountains, in order to be able to escape the game’s most dangerous in the world,” he said in the description of the studio. The star of the Fast and the Furious is to be replaced by the actor from the Marvel comics
In the new movie, the avatar will continue to be interpreted by Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan. In addition to this, the idea of the director, Jake Kasdan, is that the game will continue to change for the new Jumanji, but also in keeping with the idea put forward in a Jumanji-Welcome to the Jungle. Awkwafina, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito will also be joining the cast. The film arrives on January 2, 2020 in Brazil.
See also:
As pointed out by the portal TMZ, the recording of the sequel ended up also in may. Thus, the player will be in the long.
The only job of an actor is the role that is the film My Own Worst Enemy. A comedy drama about a secret service agent, is in pre-production. There is still no information on whether Kevin Hart and will be as long or whether the production will wait for the recovery of the city.
“On Jumanji: the Next Stage, the crowd is in the back, but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji, to rescue one of their friends, they discover that nothing is as they expected it to be. Players must explore areas of the unknown and the unexplored, ranging from the arid desert to the snow-capped mountains, in order to be able to escape the game’s most dangerous in the world,” he said in the description of the studio.
The star of the Fast and the Furious is to be replaced by the actor from the Marvel comics
In the new movie, the avatar will continue to be interpreted by Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan. In addition to this, the idea of the director, Jake Kasdan, is that the game will continue to change for the new Jumanji, but also in keeping with the idea put forward in a Jumanji-Welcome to the Jungle. Awkwafina, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito will also be joining the cast. The film arrives on January 2, 2020 in Brazil.
In the new movie, the avatar will continue to be interpreted by Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan. In addition to this, the idea of the director, Jake Kasdan, is that the game will continue to change for the new Jumanji, but also in keeping with the idea put forward in a Jumanji-Welcome to the Jungle.
Awkwafina, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito will also be joining the cast.
The film arrives on January 2, 2020 in Brazil.