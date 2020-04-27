After playing the Taylor Swift, Dwayne Johnson, suggested a duet with a female singer

Dwayne Johnson has lent her voice to Taylor Swift in the music video for the song “The Man”, which featured the singer fully transformed into a male version, of the toxic and self-centered.

“Happy birthday to you my friend! It is a pleasure to be the voice of ‘the MAN’,” he wrote. “What a transformation ” and, more importantly, a great message about women’s equality, and the importance of being kind and good with people.”

It has continued, and has come up with a duet of the song “and then we sang our duet. It brings you to the acoustic guitar, and I will bring the tequila”.

Congrats, my friend! 👏🏾🙌🏾

My pleasure to voice THE MAN.

What a transformation, and more importantly, great message about women’s equality and the importance of a straight up, being kind and good to people.

Next, we sing our duet. You bring the guitar, I’ll bring the tequila

🎸🥃🎶 https://t.co/UIZWwkz0NW — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 27, 2020

He is a big fan of the Swift, including the already-introduced “Shake It Off” in a battle of lip sync, you can check it out below:

The “Man” part of “the Lover”, the latest album of Swift, with the hits “ME!”, “You Need To Calm Down,” and the title track of the album.

While the “Shake It Off” is part of the ‘ in 1989”, the acclaimed album from the singer, who has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide and includes the hits, “Blank Space, New Romantics,” and “Wildest Dreams”.

Related