After the super bowl, Jennifer Lopez has signed a contract for the international shows

Jennifer Lopez was one of the shows most-watched of the year, and one of the halftime shows at the Super Bowl is the most watched in the history. At the last moment, on the side of the Video, she appeared in a Super Bowl the year 2020.

The reception to the performance, J-LO was such a good thing, it seems that not only in Las Vegas but all over the world, you will have the chance to see her sing, since her “Waiting For Tonight” has signed a deal with Live Nation that includes touring, for a number of years, as reported by Billboard.

Recommended content: