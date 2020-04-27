Alexandra Daddario commented that he would like to play a super-heroine

In an interview with the ComicBookshe Alexandra Daddario he talked about the opportunity to play a super-heroine in the future for any Hollywood production.

Check it out below:

“I would love to be a part of a comic book movie. At the same time, I try not to think too much about it. I don’t like to imagine the roles that are on the outside of my eyes. When someone comes to me to present something that is concrete, so it will be easier for you.”

The actress walks wrote:

“I believe that there is a greater meaning behind these characters. There is so much to explore. They are really, really fascinating.”

The next film, Daddario is On The Night Of The Hunter it will also act on the side of the Henry Cavill.