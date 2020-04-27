Amber Heard admits to the assaults of his Wife, in the audio cast

It seems that the turbulent divorce between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard gained one more important piece of information. On Friday, the 31st, the Daily Mail has leaked the alleged audio of the actress who show aggression to it.

READ MORE: the Administrator of the financial claims that his Wife is on the verge of bankruptcy

For those who don’t remember, and both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been accused of domestic violence. She, in turn, has presented a video as evidence. The latest audio released by the press reveal for the record, when the two were still doing couples therapy.

Audio

“I am very sorry not to be beaten on his face with a slap is appropriate, but I was hitting on you, don’t you fucking”, him. “Are you okay, I didn’t hurt you, I don’t punched, that I was hitting on you,” finished Amber Heard.

In another recording, the ex of Johnny Depp also revealed that he played pots and pans in the actor. His voice is also heard in the audio. “The only time I ever throw anything against you that was when you were throwing cans at me, in Australia, he said he was.

At the time, Amber Heard arrived to say that her husband was in the “throw it against a desk“. Johnny Depp, for his part, says that she will hit you with a bottle of vodka.

In addition, in accordance with the audio of the famous Jack Sparrow it says that it came out of the house to prevent bigger problems. “I swear to you that it was because I just couldn’t accept the idea of more physical training, more physical abuse on each other”.

“If we had continued, things would have gotten ugly for the c@rlh%. And, baby, did I ever tell you this one time. I will die of fear, we’re on the p*rr@ the scene of the crime right now”continued: Johnny Depp.

Amber Heard, however, that it does not promise that you will have to stop the action. “I can’t promise you that I’m not going to be aggressive again. God, sometimes I get so angry that I lose control,” he described. His Wife also returned to the subject of love is away for a longer time. “So we don’t kill them, or worse, you know, actually kill one another.”justified.