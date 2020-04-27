Amber Heard’s fails to archive, the process of his Wife against him or her

His Wife has filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard in a defamation case, since he wrote an article for the Washington Post, where she talked about the domestic violence they have suffered at the hands of an ex-husband. The star of Hollywood asks for a US$ 50 million ($250 million).

Thinking of a counter-attack, Amber Heard has presented a recourse to the libel suit against her was dismissed, but the judge denied it and ruled that the case should proceed.

According to the website Deadline, the presiding judge, Bruce White, of the state of Virginia, in the us, has sent a letter to the lawyers on both sides of the case on Friday (the 27th), with the following statement:

“The lawyer’s Demurrer to has his defense held in the fourth statement, but it had to be denied. In addition to this, the appeal of the lawyer regarding the statute of limitations is denied. The council is required to prepare an Order reflecting the court’s decision, and forward such Order to the court for the record”.

In response, the attorney for Amber, said: “today’s decision leaves it to the jury to decide the meaning of the opinion of the Sra. Heard the truth in what she said. As we’ve said historically, the courts have very strong mechanisms in order to determine the truth…. Here, we can be confident that the Sra. Heard will prevail at trial, when the jury is presented with evidence on the issue that the Court identified – that is, if the Sra. Heard he was abused by Mr Depp”.

