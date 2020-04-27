Angelina Jolie announces in the series, to help young people to identify community news

Angelina Jolie it is also involved in a project, it’s interesting on the TV.

The actress is executive producer of the series The BBC ‘ My Worldthat will help the young people from the age of 13 to look for the news to be false. The Microsoft in Education has also been involved in the project, which will be on air every Sunday on the half-hour episodes.

In a statement to the press (via the daily Variety), Angelina said:

As a parent, I am happy to be able to give my support to a program that is designed to help children learn about the lives of other young people from around the world to connect with each other. I hope that you will help these children to find all the information and tools they need to make a real difference on the issues that are important to them, and relying on a network of thousands of reporters and services in the various languages of the World Service of the BBC, all over the world.

In addition to spending on tv, the episodes will also be available in a total of 42 languages are at the YouTube video in the future.

A release date has not yet been revealed.