Angelina Jolie donates$ 1 million to feed the children for a multi-covid-19

The hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has donated$ 1 million to the campaign for The Kid’s Hungry, ” (in Portuguese, No Kid Hungry, to help feed the children that they are not going to school, and, with that, they ran out of meals due to the closure of these sites to try and contain the growing pandemic of the new coronavirus.

So far, the campaign has donated US$ 2 million) to 78 (social organizations that are in the 30 us states, among them Louisiana, Texas, Iowa, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Maine and Oklahoma.

“In the past week, people in the media have faced the challenge of feeding hungry children during a pandemic is global,” said Billy Shore, founder and ceo of Share Our Strength, the organization behind the no Kid Hungry.

“I’ve heard stories of the need of heart and a lot of creativity, but most of all, persistence, a sense that we’re not going to let any barrier that exists between the child and the healthy meals that they need,” he said.