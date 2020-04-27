At the house, Kourtney Kardashian shows off lovely detail: “So romantic”

On Thursday, the 19th, Kourtney Kardashian showed a little corner, little house: a fireplace, perfect for these cold winter days. “Chestnuts roasting on an open fireplace,” he wrote to the socialite, 40, in a photo in which the pose of the hand of this thing.

Fans of Kourtney Kardashian approved of the registration of a public figure. “So romantic,” said a fellow. “Natural beauty,” said another user. “Wonderful”, he wrote, ” is still more of an admirer.

You see, right now, the image of Kourtney Kardashian’s next to the fireplace in the photo gallery we have prepared for you.