The actor Ben Affleck there has been tough times in the recent past, both in his professional life, as well as in the personal one. His separation from the actress Jennifer Garner (Elektra, Alias,has led the public to the problems of the actor, and the director of the alcohol and the manic depression, for which he is not ashamed to admit it in public. Luckily, he had a Robert Downey Jr. to help you in this fight.

Ever since his divorce with the actress, and in the fall of 2017, Affleck has taken his efforts to overcome these problems, putting your own welfare above that of your job. This is, in fact, that was the main reason why he has given up the idea of continuing as Batman in the film, said in a recent statement.

Over the last week, Affleck stayed in the program Good Morning Americaopened in the heart of all their problems, what are you doing to overcome these challenges, and who is working on it.

Surprisingly, he found that two players from the Marvel comic: Robert Downey Jr.., they lived in the The man in the Iron in the movies Marvel Studiosand Bradley Cooperthat gives you a voice in the Rocket Racoon in Guardians of the Galaxy:

.@BenAffleck opens up to @DianeSawyer on his supportive friends in Hollywood, his sobriety, and his new movie “The Way Way Back.” https://t.co/cjkwru67WQ pic.twitter.com/GJoe05cJrN — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 21, 2020

“You know, guys like Bradley [Cooper] and Robert [Downey Jr.] you have helped me and been very supportive of me. They are wonderful men.”

So much Robert Downey Jr.. the Bradley Cooper ‘ve had to deal with similar issues in their personal lives. In 2000, Cooper has been involved in a case of abuse of narcotics, beginning the process of healing, in 2004. Already Downey Jr. he made use of a number of substances are heavy duty, something that is in addition to the alcoholism threatened to destroy his life and career. In 2008, however, he made a comeback when he took on the role of the Tony Stark following his life is cleaned up now.

It’s very inspiring to see the people behind the astros, who have suffered so much in his life with addiction and depression, helping a friend who is going through the same thing, that they one day were to get through, and if you give it one more shot. When it’s serious, there’s no Marvel comics against DC, there is no Disney against Warner bros.. There are just human beings trying to survive.

