Blake Lively doesn’t tease her husband Ryan Reynolds on the networks, and a challenge for the fans: “I doubt if they leave it for the rest of my life” – Monet

Ryan Reynolds is trying out different hairstyles while you are in quarantine, and his wife, Blake Lively shared a photo of fun of him-until now. The former star of ‘Gossip Girl,’ has shared a photo of her husband Ryan Reynolds ‘ hair is stuck in the lower tail of a horse in the world, and joked in the caption: “don’t you ever forget it, all the time, it is the turn for the rest of their lives.”

In the photo, which was shared with her 26.8 million followers on Instagram, shows the actor in a t-shirt to a grey, and a stretch of turquoise blue hair pulling on the strands of hair near her neck. The couple is well-known for “if you make fun of” the social network, and have said more than once that the secret to a successful marriage is to just learn how to make a joke. Blake and Ryan have been married since 2012 and are the parents of three children.

Photo shared by Blake Lively) to celebrate the birthday of her husband, the actor Ryan Reynolds, but is showing up on the face of it, the profile of Gisele Bundchen (Picture: Instagram)

Actress Blake Lively and husband actor Ryan Reynolds (Picture: Instagram)

