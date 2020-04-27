Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston back? The Site reveals that the two are thinking about dating

Every time that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are seen together, the media and the fans of the actors) go back to speculating on whether they are established in the relationship, or you don’t.

However, both Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, this speculation simply does not make any sense. Sources close to Us Weekly have confirmed, in the opinion of the two on this issue.

According to a source who spoke with the magazine, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston think of all the comments very funny.

“There’s nothing romantic going on between Brad and Jen, and they are, in fact, they think it’s hysterical that all the fans are so obsessed with that return,” he said.

Furthermore, according to the magazine, with Jennifer Aniston even be concerned with her love life at the moment. The actress is more focused in his career and in his personal life.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were married from 2000 to 2005. The two met most recently during the SAG Awards, the awards given to actors and actresses in Hollywood.

