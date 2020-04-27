Brad Pitt doesn’t see the sense in the social networks

Brad Pitt does not intend to open their own account in Instagram or any other social media.

But it turns out that the actor has not ruled out the idea of following in the footsteps of several other well-known did not have a profile on this social networking site, such as with his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, or the actor, Matthew Perry.

However, at the moment, the winner of the prize Oscar to the year 2020 of the best performance by an actor commented that he still has no plan to create an account on Instagram, for example, explained that it ‘does not see sense in some of these platforms.

“It’s never going to happen… well, never say never, but it’s pretty good without it,” he says, adding that it is ‘not interested’.

Curiously enough, his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie also has an account on Instagram, although it’s an account created by a fan of the star by @angelinajolieofficial, since it counts with more than 11 million followers.

On the last Sunday (09), there was the ceremony of the Oscars in 2020, and it was one of the winners was Brad Pitt in the category of Best Actor in a Supporting role for her performance in the film by Quentin Tarantino-once upon a time in… the world.

The actor has also won other prestigious awards in the film-in this paper, such as the Golden Globe award and a Bafta.

Even though he considers that he still has a lot to offer as an actor, Brad says that after winning the academy award, it is intended to give you a calm in your career, and rest a while.

In an interview with Vanity Fair magazine, the actor talked about his plan to retire temporarily from the project:

“This is a community that I love, friends that I have made over 30 years ago. The win means a lot, but the time has come to disappear for a while.”, he said.

It is not known for how long the Interview, you want to relax on the big screen, as he is tipped to star in the new drama from director Damien Chazelle, This, along with Emma Stone, film, slated for 2021.