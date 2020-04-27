Brand new Nike SB Dunk by Travis, Scott, will be released in Brazil

The model is one of the most anticipated of the brand name

In addition to being one of the most popular and beloved of hip-hop to the present, as Travis Scott is becoming a big name in the market for running shoes. Shortly after, the rapper was able to open up to his music label, a Cactus Jack, and is currently working on a number of successful partnerships in the entertainment world, and also to get out of it. An example of the latter is the highly successful collaboration with Nike/Jordan, with whom he launches the shoes are amazing.

The new model, as a result of this partnership, what is the Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low that was calling him quite the attention of the general public in the last few months. With a style that is simple, but it has highlighted a need for it to be a best-seller, the secret was the release date to be announced in the last few days, and, to our great joy, it is the most close to what you’d expect.

Those who are interested in purchasing a pair of Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low will have to wait until the next day, the 29th, when the transaction is made in Brazil, and the shoes will be available in the official outlets. Until then, you are going to earn enough money to reach the amount of US$ 150 (US$ 650), as this will be the current market price of the product, which should arrive in Brazil even more expensive. Select retailers, such as the Array, you are going to get the product from here.

With a style that plays well with the overlap of the images, and the Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low is a kind of shoes that you get all the types that I like. If you like shoes that move, but the model is so for you, as well as for those of you who prefer something with a little more moderation.

