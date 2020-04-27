Britney Spears doesn’t want to work under the tutelage of his father. Understand!

Britney Spears, despite all of the obstacles in the path of your career, it is one of the most popular artists in the world, and a lot of fans to her calling for a return to the world of music.

However, it may take a little longer if you are relying on Britney, according to US Weekly, the singer refused to work, while dad, Jamie Spears, is the legal guardian for her.

For the entrepreneur, Jamie Spears, is the legal guardian for his daughter, since 2008, due to issues of mental health, is not specified by the courts in the United States, making them responsible not only for the fortune, millionaire’s daughter, but also for all of your personal decisions and relationships.

“Britney has expressed that it does not want to do it again because you don’t want to continue, to remain, essentially, under the tutelage of his father. She feels that her parent will receive a monthly stipend of approximately $ 10,000 per month for his services, and to supervise its finances,” said the source.

As for the new album, it seems to be totally out of the question at this point, it is not a primary objective of the Britney’s.

“A new medium is not something that passes through her head. It’s been four years to the release of the film somehow, and it’s very quiet in that regard,” concluded the source.

It seems that Kevin Federline didn’t like a little bit of the video made by his son, Alexis, 13 years old, which is the fruit of a relationship with Britney Spears.

In the video, the teen swore at grandpa Jamie Spears, and has said that Britney could end his career.

“Kevin was very happy to see all this, and he will take care of it as you would expect a responsible parent to do,” said attorney Vincent Kaplan, who is responsible for the rapper, in an interview with website E! News.

“No one would expect to see other posts like this again,” said the lawyer.

