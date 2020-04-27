Britney Spears is criticized for appearing smudged make-up – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Britney Spears is criticized for appearing smudged make-up in physical exercise ” (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

The appearance of the Britney Spears it has been well criticized down the years. At this time, to his followers on social media have complained that the princess of pop shows up with his make-up smudged in a video posted on Instagram while showing you all the exercises that you do that.

In a video on Tuesday (the 17th), the united states has received a lot of criticism. “Brintey I love you, but please, change your make-up. It makes you look tired,” wrote one fan on social media.

“Britney doesn’t take away your make-up,” said the other.

Please watch the video in question:

