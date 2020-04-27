Britney Spears makes a declaration that is rare: “you Are one of the main reasons why I started to sing.”

Singer Britney Spears has opened up in the heart, a post filled with emotion.

This Friday, the 27th day of march, was a party to a Mariah Carey: the singer, in north america completed 50 years of his life. On the date that it was signed by Britney Spears on Instagram, who took the opportunity to make a statement to rare.

“Happy birthday to you, Mariah Carey. You are one of the main reasons why I started to sing it… Your ‘Butterfly’ [álbum de 1997] it never gets old, even after more than 20 years ago… it Is, quite simply, a classic, and I’m going to listen to it now, while you work out in the gym. You have a wonderful birthday,” he wrote to Britney Spears, in the caption of a picture in which it appears, grinning, on the side of the artist’s “Hero”.

