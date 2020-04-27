Britney Spears poses in a bikini at a pool in Hawaii – Who

+



Britney Spears (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Britney Spears spent a few days on vacation in Maui, Hawaii and decided to share it on her Instagram in the afternoon of this Friday (the 13th), and the pictures of your trip. “I was at the Time it was incredible… I’m Already planning my next,” she said, excited.

find out more

In a video released on the post, it still showed that the natural landscape of the site on which it is hosted.

The singer has been going through moments of turbulent in recent years. After you spend some time in hospital to take care of your mental health, and to stay away from the children she had with Kevin Federline, Britney spears has faced, the health issues of your father, Jamie.

Most recently, he, who was her legal guardian, petitioned to the courts in the United States, so that it ceases to be, even if only temporarily. According to the international press, he has claimed health reasons for a leave of absence from the position until the 20th of January.

In spite of this, Britney spears does not attain its independence, during this period of time. Jamie has requested that during his / her absence, Jodi Montgomery to take over the position. The news comes after allegations of an incident involving Jamie, and his grandson, Sean Prestonfrom the age of 13. He would have physically assaulted the child, which has led to a new chapter in the complicated household of the king.

Britney is also a mother of a His, 12. Kevin Federline, ex-husband and the father of the children, Britney will now have 70% of the prison, which has been shared as well. According to the web site The The Blasta source says that Federline is suing her ex-father-in-law, for assaulting His.

Britney Spears (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Britney Spears (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.