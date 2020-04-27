Britney Spears ‘ talks about a break in his career: “sometimes it’s good To pause and reflect”

Britney Spears said to her 22.8 million followers on Instagram over the break in his career. Since January, the singer is far away from the stage, and, in jest, stated that he hopes will not be forgotten by the fans.

“I hope you have not forgotten me! I’m using this transition in my life to focus on what I really want to do. I’ve been working constantly since I was 8 years old. Sometimes it’s good to stop and reflect. I miss all of you…. I really do have the best fans in the world!!!”, she wrote for Britney Spears.