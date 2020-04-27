Bruce Campbell is reacting to the line-up by Sam Raimi for the Doctor Strange 2

In the news Sam Raimi it is in talks to direct Doctor Strange 2 it caused surprise to many people, but it is not in the Bruce Campbell. The star of the The Evil Dead, relief from the terror that has launched the careers of Raimi, Campbell’s made a few appearances in the trilogy Spider-Man headed by a director. In his Twitterthe actor reacted strongly to the news, without astonishment:

“Oh. It’s not weird at all.”

Doctor Stranger-in-the-Style-of-Madness you will have to return to Benedict Cumberbatch the role of the Sorcerer Supreme. The sequence begins with the run-in to may 2020, according to Benedict Wongthe Me get to know you more. In addition to this, the Scarlet Witch, which he or she lives Elizabeth Olsenwill be present in the long, which will connect with the series Wandavision. If there is no change in the calendar of the Marvel comics, the film will be premiered at the 7-may-2021.

The first film in the Doctor Strange it came to the cinemas in 2016), and had a THE$ 677 million at the box office in the world.