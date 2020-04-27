Camila Cabello and it’s a picture that shows quite a bit more than Shawn Mendes, I would like to

2019 it was an amazing year in the life of the Camila Cabello. She has had numerous successes in music, and in particular of his hitsMiss‘ who did she finish with her current boyfriend, the canadian Shawn Mendes. This song is the one of the most successful of his career, and, above all, it is a partnership with a man who has made his boyfriend.

A year of success for Camila Cabello

Maybe that is why she 22-year-old I wanted to say good-bye to her amazing, 2019, with a special thank-you on your social media, your fans. A the picture that is, in just one day amounted to more than three million for cured in-your – Instagramand it shows the singera native of Cuba, at his home, near the Christmas tree, at a time when both private and private sectors.

The photo did not leave anyone indifferent, and, there are many who were glad to see She’s so happy, and relaxed, letting so many people see something that is as intimate as it is on the inside of your home. Without much preparation, in my pajamas, and comfortable. Without a doubt, that this photo is proof that She is in a very good moment in his life. It’s not only professional, she is really happy with his choices and his personal life, on the grounds that it will make your fans so happy for her.

Camila Cabello showed off a little more for your fans

Typically, Camila Cabello does not have such a habit of showing a lot of intimacy, such as the inside of your home. For this reason, this pic caught everyone off-guard. She shared this photo of their home, a space she shares with her family and close friends, especially during this time as a family, as it is the Christmas season and the end of the year.

Even Shawn Mendes, I would have been pleasantly surprised by the photo of his ex-girlfriend, but in this case, he or she would have enjoyed it a lot. The canadian singer also likes to keep his house, and with a bit of privacy. However, they all realized that Camila Cabello I wanted to give you a little bit more to their fans, who have helped to make this year the most special yet.



