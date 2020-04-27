Cara Delevingne was quite the fashionista in the diffusion of a new series

It is not a secret for anyone that the Cara Delevigne it is superousada when it comes to their choice of outfits. The actress is not afraid to bet on in a visual fashion-forward, whether it is for special occasions, everyday, or for special events, and in the last few days and it has outdone itself in terms of powerful production during the snow of her new show Carnival Rowproduced by the With Amazon Primeand starred in the side of the Orlando Bloom.

Come see!!!

In the event of a release of the series in Hollywood, the Guy chose to use a model of the current collection of Iris van Herpen all worked out in the colors and textures of the psychedelic. The name of the dress worn by the actress, it is Poiesisa statement of the philosophy of the Greek, which means “the activity by which a person brings something into being that wasn’t there before.” A deep, isn’t he? The hairstyle with the stationery it completed the look.

In one version of the bold and futuristic, the actress chose the dress with the long sleeves, sequins and transparency for the designer, David Koma to promote the show in Germany.

What about the conjuntinho black-and-white stripes of the Balmain used it for the Face at the premiere in London?

The make-up of the actress was also amazing. Just look at the colored shadow that resembles an outline tie-dye that is done by the make-up artist Lisa Eldridge!

And it’s still not done yet! The american actress had a look of black anger, to take part in the program The BBC’s the One Show on Thursday (march 29). Look at the mix of the trends that has the same look to the sleeve bufante, neckline, cut-out, the combination of texture and transparency. And he still had that hairstyle with a topknot, perfect for you to complete.

Which production is your favorite? The show Carnival Row debut on Friday (30), runs off to check it out!



