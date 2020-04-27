Carol, He invites the children to dance to the music of Havana

Tired of staying at home with the children, pursue a thousand and one ways to entertain themselves either on their own or with their brothers and sisters. Many of the jokes have already been put into action and still have energy to spend on what’s new. On Monday (27/05), who brings the “good news” is a dance instructor Carol Boniface. For the little ones, who learned the steps of the dance are posted earlier in the Citieswill have someone to learn from.

“Havana, ” oh na-na”. Without a doubt, in the words of the song of Camila Cabello went on in the minds and on the tip of your tongue after you to be listened to. On account of the excitement, the personal trainer, you have chosen the song to be more of a class of a series, then into the house.

To the dance prepared by Carol is dedicated to all the kids and teenagers, but it does not exclude adult participation. “In a time of family fun,” noted the professor, to invite the mothers and fathers.

One thing is certain: it is the sound of singer of cuba’s children can’t be stopped. Press the play!

After the materials have been published by the Citiesthe mothers of apprentices, the child began to follow the teacher, Carol is Soon on Instagram and sent them to the filhotas repetition of the dance without making a mistake. The success, Danza Kuduro, by Don Omar and Spanish singer enrique iglesias, was one of the dances, a favorite in many corners of Brazil.

“They sent Me videos of the kids, by mimicking the steps in Goiânia, brazil, and in Minas Gerais, brazil. The mother told me that they do listen to the song about 50 times for the girls to learn well, but to listen with a love for the dance, it is synonymous with joy and fun,” says the personal trainer.

According to the physical educator, the mãezonas to be thanked for the initiative of the Cities in the series to Move into the house. “Generally speaking, the lives that are geared towards the adults and the children are just the classes. Right now, the little ones are left to wait for the next one ” choreography”, it reiterates its call for the trainer at the gym, O2 Fitness.