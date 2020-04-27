Chris Evans shares video of adorable and cute dogs, sliding in the snow

By
Amanda Cerny
-
0
9


Most likely, you have seen the movie with the actor Chris Evans in the last few years. After all, the star, interprets by Steve Rogers, ‘Captain America’ in the universe of film from the Marvel universe. However, one of the super-heroes of the most popular in the world right now is also in love with the animals.

That’s because the actor has shared a publication, on a dog sled recently. Still, he made it a point to write that the video is one of the most cute that the internet users can find you on the internet. “Guys! A dog is a sled! A dog. In the sled. Everything will be all right,” he wrote in the caption.

So, in the video, shared by the actor shows off a puppy given that she was having fun going down a hill. But, the point is that the dog came down on a sleigh, and then, later, dragged back to the goal, way up to the top.

Here’s the full story and the video on the website of the Dog.

READ MORE:  VIDEO is the daughter of Kim Kardashian opened the face of the sharp decline in
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here