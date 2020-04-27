Chris Hemsworth makes a donation to million-dollar fire in the Australian Culture

This is the wave of solidarity with the fires that have ravaged Australia, the actor, Chris Hemsworth, author of the hero in “Thor” from the Marvel film, followed in the footsteps of the Nicole Kidman and he donated $ 1 million to the cause.

By way of a post on Instagram, the superstar, who has lived in the country, he requested his followers to also contribute. “My family and I are contributing $ 1 million,” he stated. “I hope that you will also be able to participate in it. Every penny counts, so that you are able to gather is very much appreciated. Thank you to all of you around the world for their wishes and their donations. It really does make a difference! Then, go to the bottom!”