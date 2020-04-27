Chris Pratt, but He will expect first child FOTO: Divulgao

Chris Pratt and author Katherine Schwarzenegger is expecting her first child. The pregnancy was announced to the People this Saturday (may 25).

For the actor, and the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger they met in church and were married in June of last year, in a cerimnia intimate appearance was held in Montecito, California. On the occasion, Pratt said that he was “abenoado”.

This will be the first child for the couple, but according to Pratt, that you have a Jack, 7 years old, which is the fruit of the marriage was to actress Anna Faris.