Chris Pratt, but He will expect first child

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
5


Chris Pratt, but He will expect first child

FOTO: Divulgao

Chris Pratt and author Katherine Schwarzenegger is expecting her first child. The pregnancy was announced to the People this Saturday (may 25).

For the actor, and the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger they met in church and were married in June of last year, in a cerimnia intimate appearance was held in Montecito, California. On the occasion, Pratt said that he was “abenoado”.

This will be the first child for the couple, but according to Pratt, that you have a Jack, 7 years old, which is the fruit of the marriage was to actress Anna Faris.

For a comment on the page you must be logged in. This space is intended to promote a debate on the subject matter in the field. Comments with a tone which is offensive, prejudiced, and that that breach the ethics and morals that may be under-reported, leading even to the loss of the account. Please read the terms of use and to participate in a responsible way.

All comments are the sole responsibility of the authors and do not necessarily represent the opinions of this website.



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here