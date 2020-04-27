Chris Pratt, you can go back to USING it before the Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Ryan Holmes
After a postponement and a lot of twists and turns in the production of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 is not expected to reach the theaters. But it’s going to happen to you, as soon as James Gunn to finish later when a Suicide bomber on the DC.

But it looks like we’ll see at least one hero in the group, prior to the day of the Lord of the Stars Chris Pratt, who you may have made a cameo appearance in the MCU prior to the third installment of the Guardians of the.

When asked by MTV News at the D23 about an appearance before the Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, the Pratt followed with a big smile on his face, and he simply said, “I know the answer to that question, but I’m not going to tell you”.

Pratt might as well be talking about a possible role in ” Thor: Love and Thunder, as the God of Thunder than Chris Hemsworth, is next to the Stewards at the end of the Upcoming Deadline.

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 must be provided with the return of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan, glenn hughes, and Pom Klementieff. James Gunn wrote the screenplay and directed the film.

