Chris Pratt’s critique of the polarisation of politics: “Under God we are indivisible”

It’s been a while that the famous actor Chris Pratt, known for starring in films such as Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic Worldstands out for its views, many of which are linked to the christian faith. In a post made on his account on Instagram isn’t any different, and in that time, one element stood out: a critique of the policy.

Pratt, she published a poem criticizing the bias in the policy of the United States of america. Of course, being an actor of international renown, followed by millions of people around the world, in their words, is also sound as a warning to the world, and not only in the country.

“The media play them like a violin, drowning in the midst of a healthy one. You choose your tribe. Please indicate your name, ADDED: “we ARE ALL THE SAME!”, according to a passage in the poem, where Chris Pratt’s blaming the media, to increase the political divide between ‘left’ and ‘right’, rather than to promote the union.

“To his truths, and expelling the wastewater, leading the multitudes of voices that are fast-paced, with the two options red or blue, and it is the key to regurgitate… ask yourself the question: “who will profit from my anger?”, he continues in the text.

In the sequel, actor Chris Pratt points out, the biblical view of unity among human beings. “We are all His children, in spite of their race, religion, preference or age. Under God we are indivisible. To remain united, it is our duty,” says the text.

After the publication, several of the followers were full of praise for the thoughts of the actors, including Josh Brolin, co-star of the The Avengers: Infinite Warwho says it is “incredible” in the article published by Pratt.

In other publications, your social network, and Chris Pratt has spoken about the importance of unity and the success of the country, pointing out that the problems will always be there, because it is a reflection of the imperfection of the human.

“Personally, I believe that it is important to think about the idea of America. An institution made by humans is bound to be imperfect. But it is our responsibility to strive to improve, to form a more perfect union,’” said the actor, on the 4th of July of the same year.

“What can we do? How can we heal this growing divide?”, questions of Pratt, according to the portal The Christian Post. “I feel like I recognize the fact that no one is perfect, it’s a start. This allows us to judge less, to realize, in spite of all our differences, we have common ground”.

“And what is our common ground? In the words of Abraham Lincoln: ‘we hold these truths self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights, among which are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” concludes the actor.