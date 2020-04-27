College american football players confuse Britney Spears with Lady Gaga in the video

Recently, ESPN offered a challenge to the young people football players, the highlights of the College Football Playoff National Championship. This is a tournament made up only of players in college, or will be, well, new. In doing so, they have the mission to name the things famous in the 90’s.

In the midst of it all, the players found it difficult to name of Britney Spears! Ok, so they were born in the late 90’s and the beginning of the year 2000, and at the time of the photo, which showed the “Baby One More Time”. However, Britney has arrived, you did very good after that. Strange, isn’t it?

Some of the players mistook her for Britney to Lady Gaga, and even Lindsay Lohan. In the other instance, they have confused the TLC with Destiny’s Child. Check it out: