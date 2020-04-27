Comedy the russians are said to have defrauded by Bernie Sanders, pretending to be Greta Thunberg, in the phone call | the Elections in the us in 2020

Entitled the russians claim to have phoned it in for the pre-presidential candidate for the democratic U.S. Bernie Sanders, pretending to be an activist for climate Greta Thunberg, and offered her support to the campaign.

Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, who have deceived many of the victims of the famous all over the world, posted on Thursday (13) to a recording of the call on the YouTube video (see below for English).

The link was at the beginning of December, but the pair has decided to release it in more than two months later, due to the success of the Sanders in advance of the Democratic Party in Iowa and New Hampshire, ” said Kuznetsov at the agency and the Associated Press in an interview via Skype.

A representative of the campaign, Sanders did not comment on Friday about the authenticity of the connection.

The federal government was reached in November, which many social democrats had taken calls from someone believed to be outside of the US, which claimed to represent the teenager, Thunberg, and that I was trying to select links, or to arrange a meeting with members of Congress, the authority of the U.S., told the Associated Press.

Some of the offices of the Congress, reported the incident to the FBI, the Capitol Police, said the authorities. The person was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

In the recording, a woman identified as you pretend to be a Rift, and Stolyarov plays her father, Svante. They are offered in support of the campaign of a man who identifies himself or herself as the Most, and the man answers with a satisfaction guarantee.

“Most” suggests that you “Actually” make a statement in his support, and that they will do an event together when it is to the united states. “I would be very thankful for that,” he said.

“Actually sets out to write a song, a rap in support of the Sanders, along with “the singer is Billie Eilish and rapper Kanye West.

“Most” say that it would be “fantastic”, and try to end the conversation, but the pair say that “Greta” is going to visit Russia and need advice on how to conduct themselves on there.

The activist Greta Thunberg speaks at a panel for the 50th annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 21 — Photo: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

The so-called senator from Vermont, told her to be careful so as not to be used for the purpose of public relations. “I don’t think that is the one you don’t want to do this is to just go out there and be used,” he said.

“Russia and (president Vladimir) Putin has been a very bad one, as far as I know, in relation to climate change. They have a lot of oil, and the oil, it is important for the economy, and they make a lot of money from oil,” she explains, “Most”.

After all, “But,” said Sanders, that he was recruited by the KGB in 1988, when she returned to Russia and since then, it’s a “sleeper agent”.

After all, "But," said Sanders, that he was recruited by the KGB in 1988, when she returned to Russia and since then, it's a "sleeper agent".

"Now it's time to wake up and fulfill its mission of becoming the president of the United States, to build the communism in the United States and work for Russia!", she said after that, "Sanders went on," it seems turning the phone off.

Kuznetsov told AP that the connection has been one of the many of the new design of the comedy duo, nicknamed the ‘Stars’ Save the Earth’, which they call politicians, and celebrities, high-ranking, and the ones who pretend to be Thunberg.

“Lots of laugh from Bernie Sanders ‘ (and they say) he is an agent of the KGB, and he wants to build communism in the united states. As it calls itself a socialist democracy, we’ve decided to tackle this topic – and the topic of the Most to be a Russian drafted, Kuznetsov said.

Stolyarov added that, in the name of Thunberg “it opens the door for everyone.” “All over the world, from presidents to janitors, and you are ready to talk to Greta Thunberg,” he told the AP in an interview via Skype.

Stolyarov also insisted that the actors do not want to influence the presidential race in the us in any way. In the past years, the two have been accused of having links with the Kremlin – something that is denied over and over again.