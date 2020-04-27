Continuing on the strong outreach, Justin Bieber releases the video for the song “Need to”

Justin Bieber continues to focus on strong in the promotion of his new album “Changes”. Some of the songs have two or even three different versions of the videos. In addition to the singles, which were the usual movies, there are also a series of “Changes: The Movement,” focusing on the act, and the nature of the eye ‘ – the latter exclusive to the Apple of Music.

After the Usual, Bieber has released a clip from the series “Nature” to the strip “Available”. The video was shot on location in a mountainous desert, which the singer plays a piano painted with grafittes. A preview is available on the social networks. Check it out:

“E. T. A.” and “Change” also won video of the same line. “Changes” is the fifth full-length studio album from the singer, and it became number 1 in several countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The hard disk will be the base for the next tour of Justin bieber, who is now 45 shows the marked in North America between may and September of this year.